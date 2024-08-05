Central Govt Warns Taxpayers About Phishing Scams Promising Fake Income Tax Refunds

Representational Image |

Mumbai: The Central government has issued a cautionary advisory to taxpayers regarding phishing messages promising income tax refunds.

According to government sources, fraudsters are sending messages claiming the recipient has got a refund. The message went on to mention that an income tax refund of a certain amount has been approved and the amount will be credited to the recipient's bank account shortly. The message also contains a link wherein the recipients are asked to update their bank account information. Once the recipient clicks the link, their bank details and other sensitive information is captured by the scammers. This information is then misused further to commit cyber-crime.

Clarification Given By The Income Tax Department

The Income Tax Department has clarified that no such messages with refund amounts or links are sent by them. The department requests taxpayers to verify refunds through official tax department channels only.

In some cases, the scammers create bogus email IDs to respond to the queries of the taxpayers who communicate on social media platforms to seek redressal of their grievances. Officials say that there are certain red flags which one can identify to prevent themselves from falling prey to such scams such as fake calls, emails or messages claiming to be from tax authorities and promises of large tax refunds, especially if one has not filed for one and a sense of urgency or pressure to act quickly.

“Be cautious of clicking on links from unsolicited messages or emails. One should exercise caution with messages or emails requesting personal information. Legitimate communication from the I-T Department never asks for PAN number, Aadhar number or bank account details via email or SMS. If anyone suspects that they have fallen into such a scam, then he/she must immediately get in touch with the police and report the matter,” said an official.