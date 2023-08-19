 Celebrating Akshay Urja Diwas: Empowering India With Renewable Energy
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 19, 2023, 04:07 PM IST
Representative pic/ Unsplash

Every year on August 20, India comes together to celebrate Akshay Urja Diwas, a significant awareness campaign highlighting the strides made in the realm of renewable energy. Initiated by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy in 2004, this observance has since become a pivotal platform to showcase the nation's advancements in sustainable energy sources.

Akshay Urja Diwas serves as a tribute to the former Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, as it coincides with his birthday. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy works tirelessly to cultivate innovation in adopting renewable energy for both grid-connected and decentralized power generation, as well as for various standalone applications. Biogas, Solar Energy, Wind Energy, and Hydroelectric Power stand as testament to the diverse forms of Akshay Urja.

This annual event seeks to heighten public awareness regarding the significance of embracing renewable energy alongside conventional energy sources. By doing so, it underscores the nation's responsibility towards a cleaner and more sustainable energy future.

The inaugural Akshay Urja Diwas in 2004 witnessed the release of a commemorative stamp by the Prime Minister and the formation of a human chain comprising approximately 12,000 school children in the capital city. This collective effort symbolized the unity required to build a greener future.

Supporting organizations, such as the Indian Biogas Association, play a vital role in driving the renewable energy movement forward. Their collaboration with the government and various stakeholders underscores the commitment to a more eco-friendly energy landscape.

As Akshay Urja Diwas continues to shine a spotlight on renewable energy advancements, it inspires India to stride confidently towards a sustainable and vibrant future powered by innovation and dedication.

