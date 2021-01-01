CDSCO panel set to recommend granting emergency use authorisation for Oxford COVID-19 vaccine

An expert panel on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) is set to recommend granting emergency use authorisation for the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, being manufactured by Serum Institute of India, sources said on Friday.

The Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, has tied up with AstraZeneca to manufacture Covishield.

The UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) on Wednesday had approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by scientists at Oxford University and produced by AstraZeneca for human use.

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the CDSCO, which had earlier sought additional safety and immunogenicity data from SII, deliberated on its application seeking emergency use authorisation (EUA) for the shots on Wednesday, and met again on Friday to review the matter.