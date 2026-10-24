CCTV Footage Shows Shiva Sharma With Shraddha Dubey Before Death; Police To Recreate Fall | X @HateDetectors

A CCTV footage has emerged in the case involving the death of Lucknow businessman Shiva Sharma, showing him with the main accused, model Shraddha Dubey, before the incident. The footage, reportedly recorded at Awadh Green Apartment, also shows Shraddha’s sister, Rashmi, walking down a stairwell ahead of the duo.

The footage captures three people descending the stairs inside the building, with Rashmi walking first, followed closely by Sharma and Shraddha. The video has surfaced as investigators examine the movements of those present at the apartment and the positioning of CCTV cameras on the day of the incident.

Ajay Rai, the owner of a flat in Awadh Green Apartment, has raised questions about the circumstances surrounding Sharma’s death and alleged that Shraddha was aware of the cameras installed in the building.

According to Rai, Shraddha had an aggressive attitude and frequently used abusive language. He claimed that she had objected to his installation of CCTV cameras and allegedly abused him during a dispute before returning to her flat.

Rai also questioned the movements of people inside the apartment on the day of the incident. He claimed that nobody used the stairs that day and that everyone left through the lift. He further alleged that Shraddha knew the first-floor camera locations, including the camera installed towards the balcony.

According to Rai, the rear side of the camera faced the direction from which Sharma reportedly fell, leaving that area outside its view. He added that Shraddha’s flat and his own face the same direction. These claims have not been independently established.

Police To Recreate Fall With Forensic Team

Meanwhile, police will recreate the crime scene with the assistance of a forensic team to investigate whether Sharma died by suicide or was killed.

Before her arrest, Shraddha had posted videos on social media describing Sharma’s death as a suicide. However, Sharma’s mother lodged a police complaint alleging murder, prompting investigators to examine the circumstances of his fall from the fourth floor.

As part of the reconstruction, forensic experts will drop a dummy matching Sharma’s weight and physical build from the fourth floor. The exercise is intended to help determine how a person could have fallen from the building and landed at the spot where Sharma was found.

The team will examine different scenarios, including a person falling independently, being pushed or being forcibly thrown from the height. Experts will analyse the trajectory and distance of the fall, the angle at which the dummy lands and the effect of additional force on its movement.

Investigators will compare the dummy’s landing position with the available evidence to assess whether it is consistent with the possible scenarios. The team will also study the potential injury patterns associated with each scenario.

The findings will be compared with the injuries documented in Sharma’s post-mortem report. The analysis is expected to help investigators assess whether the physical evidence supports any of the possible explanations for his death.