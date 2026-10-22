Shiva Sharma Death Case: Shraddha Dubey, Sister & Driver Sent To 10-Day Judicial Custody

A Lucknow court has sent model Shraddha Dubey, her sister Rashmi and their driver Danish to 10 days of judicial custody in connection with the death of businessman Shiva Sharma, who allegedly fell from Shraddha's flat in Uttar Pradesh's capital on October 9.

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) had brought the three accused to Lucknow from Nagpur after arresting them from an apartment there on Tuesday.

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Accused questioned at Hazratganj police station

Shraddha arrived at Hazratganj police station around 10 am on Thursday, reportedly covering her face with her raised hand to avoid being photographed. She was questioned for six hours and 35 minutes. Her sister and driver were also interrogated separately.

According to reports, Shraddha remained silent during questioning and repeatedly told investigators to speak to her lawyer instead. Following the interrogation, police took all three to the Civil Hospital in the same van for medical examinations, which lasted around 35 minutes.

They were subsequently produced before the court, which remanded them to judicial custody for 10 days.

Businessman's mother alleges murder

The case relates to the death of businessman Shiva Sharma, who died after allegedly falling from Shraddha's flat in Lucknow on October 9. Following the incident, Sharma's mother lodged a first information report (FIR) against Shraddha, accusing her of murder.

Shraddha had reportedly been absconding since the case was registered. Her arrest in Nagpur led to her being brought back to Lucknow for questioning and further legal proceedings. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding Sharma's death is ongoing.