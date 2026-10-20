Shiva Sharma Death Case Takes New Turn As Model Shraddha Dubey, Her Sister & Driver Arrested In Nagpur | IANS

Lucknow: Model Shraddha Dubey, her sister Rashmi Dubey and driver Danish, who had been absconding since the death of businessman Shiva Sharma on October 9, were arrested in Nagpur on Tuesday by a joint team of Lucknow Police and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF), with assistance from Nagpur Police.

The three accused, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 each, were arrested after an extensive search spanning several locations. Police said they were being brought to Lucknow after completion of the necessary legal formalities.

Shraddha Dubey has been arrested in Nagpur in connection with the Shiva Sharma death case in a joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh STF and Nagpur Police. The UP STF will take her to Uttar Pradesh on transit remand.(Pic Source: Lucknow Police, Media Cell) https://t.co/OgfWsZxLgs — IANS (@ians_india) October 20, 2026

Businessman's death sparks investigation

Sharma was found dead at a flat in the Hazratganj area of Lucknow on the night of October 9. A case was registered at Hazratganj police station on October 10 on the complaint of his mother, Ranjana Sharma. The FIR initially named Shraddha Dubey, her sister and two unidentified persons. The investigation subsequently named driver Danish among the accused.

All three allegedly went underground after Sharma's death, prompting a major search operation by Lucknow Police and the STF.

Search extends to Nepal border

During the investigation, Dubey's vehicle was found abandoned in the Rupaidiha area of Bahraich, near the Nepal border. Investigators subsequently traced her movements from Nepal to Lucknow and then to Agra. CCTV footage from Nepal also surfaced during the search.

While evading arrest, Dubey released two video statements defending herself and presenting her version of the events. As the case attracted widespread attention and the accused remained at large, the police announced a reward for information leading to their arrest.

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Senior police officials face action

The prolonged failure to apprehend the accused also led to action against senior police officials. Hazratganj inspector Vikram Singh was sent to the police lines, DCP (Central) Vikrant Veer was removed from his post, and Hazratganj ACP Rajneesh Verma was transferred.

The arrest of the three accused in Nagpur is expected to help investigators establish the sequence of events leading to Sharma's death. Further details of the investigation are awaited.