'We’re Very, Very Close': Marco Rubio Says India-US Trade Deal Nears Finalisation Ahead Of Meeting With Jaishankar | VIDEO

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Mumbai: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday said the proposed India-US trade agreement was nearing finalisation, expressing optimism that the remaining issues would be resolved shortly and that the two countries could soon announce progress on the long-pending pact.

Speaking to reporters at the Taj Memorial in Mumbai, Rubio said only a few issues remained to be addressed before the agreement could be signed.

“As far as the trade agreement is concerned, obviously the State Department doesn’t negotiate trade agreements, but we are very much involved in what’s happening. My counterpart, the National Security Advisor, and I care a lot about it,” Rubio said.

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“We’re very, very close. I would say we’re about as close as you can be without having executed the agreement. I think there’s a small number of items left to wrap up. So I think that will happen shortly. We’re hoping... and hopefully have some good news to announce,” he added.

Rubio's remarks come as India and the United States seek to advance trade negotiations amid differences over tariffs, energy security and India's purchases of Russian crude oil. The US administration recently waived certain Russian-oil-related tariff measures affecting India, removing a potential obstacle to negotiations. However, the trade agreement has not yet been formally signed.

Rubio's Mumbai Visit Focuses On Trade, Energy And Strategic Partnership

Rubio arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday for his second official visit to India in 2026, following his earlier visit in May. Unlike his previous trip, the current itinerary focuses on Mumbai and Jamnagar in Gujarat, combining diplomatic engagements with meetings involving Indian business leaders and the energy sector.

During his Mumbai engagements, Rubio is scheduled to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for bilateral discussions aimed at strengthening the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

The discussions cover trade and investment, energy cooperation, defence, critical and emerging technologies and regional and global developments, including the situation in West Asia.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rubio also met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The US Secretary of State is scheduled to attend the Freedom 250 Reception at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, marking the 250th anniversary of American independence, with Jaishankar attending as the guest of honour.

Rubio also paid tribute to the victims of the November 26, 2008, Mumbai terror attacks by laying a wreath at the Taj Memorial at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. The memorial visit preceded his trade-related remarks to reporters.

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Energy cooperation is another key focus of Rubio's India visit, particularly as Washington and New Delhi navigate differences over India's continued imports of Russian crude oil.

The Trump administration's approach to Russian-oil-related tariffs and sanctions has been a significant factor in recent trade discussions. Rubio has previously acknowledged that countries must balance energy security and the availability of alternative supplies while making foreign policy decisions.