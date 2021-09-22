CBSE waives off fees for C-orphans

New Delhi

Students appearing for Class 10 and 12 board exams next year will not have to pay any registration or examination fees if they have lost their parents due to the Covid pandemic, according to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

"The Covid pandemic has impacted the country adversely and keeping in view its impact on students, CBSE, as a special measure for the academic session 2021-22, has decided that neither the examination fees nor the registration fees will be charged by the Board from the students who have lost both parents or surviving parent or legal guardian or adoptive parents due to Covid pandemic," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

"The schools while submitting the list of candidates for class 10 and 12 examinations will provide the details of these students after verifying the genuineness," he added.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 12:07 AM IST