CBSE to declare Class 10 board examination result tomorrow

The CBSE declared the results of the 12th class Board examination on Monday afternoon with a total of 88.78 per cent students passing the exams.

Last year 83.40 per cent of students had passed. Compared to the previous year, there has been an improvement of 5 per cent in the 12th Board result this year. 92.15 per cent of girls and 86.19 per cent of the students passed in these 12th class results. The pass percentage of transgender students has been 66.66 per cent.

Girls outshone boys in the class 12 examination recording an increase of over 5 per cent in pass percentage against last year. Girls outperformed boys by 5.96 per cent. While the pass percentage of girls is 92.15 per cent, that of boys is 86.19 per cent, this year. The transgenders have recorded a pass percentage of 66.67 per cent.

(Inputs from Agencies)