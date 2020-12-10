CBSE Class 12 date sheet 2021 released? PIB fact-checks viral document

A date sheet for 2020-21 Class 12 examination allegedly issued by the CBSE is in circulation on social media. However, there were many who questioned the veracity of the document, purportedly used by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for 2021 Board Exam for Class 12.
Netizens also sent the query to the Press Information Bureau (PIB) which shared the correct information on Twitter. The PIB took to Twitter and wrote, "A date sheet for 2020-21 class 12th examination allegedly issued by the #CBSE is in circulation on social media. #PIBFactCheck: This date sheet is #Fake."
The fake datasheet suggests that the CBSE Class 12 Board Examinations 2021 would begin from March 15.
The dates of the examination have not been declared yet. However, the CBSE officials have said that the Class 10 and 12 examinations will be held in February-March as usual, reported Money Control.
CBSE’s Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj asserted that as of now the board has no plans to delay 2021 board exams, the report added. Bringing relief to the students, he also said that there is a possibility that students will get more gap days between their exams than the previous year.
This year, amid the pandemic and 'new normal' scheme of things, a wide range of discussions have been raging among students, parents, and teachers regarding examinations. From the registration of board exams to classroom operations, everything is now being done virtually.
(Inputs from IANS)
