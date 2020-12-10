CBSE Class 12 date sheet 2021 released? PIB fact-checks viral document

The fake datasheet suggests that the CBSE Class 12 Board Examinations 2021 would begin from March 15.

The dates of the examination have not been declared yet. However, the CBSE officials have said that the Class 10 and 12 examinations will be held in February-March as usual, reported Money Control.

CBSE’s Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj asserted that as of now the board has no plans to delay 2021 board exams, the report added. Bringing relief to the students, he also said that there is a possibility that students will get more gap days between their exams than the previous year.

This year, amid the pandemic and 'new normal' scheme of things, a wide range of discussions have been raging among students, parents, and teachers regarding examinations. From the registration of board exams to classroom operations, everything is now being done virtually.

(Inputs from IANS)