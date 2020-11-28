Kangana slammed for sharing 'fake news' on Shaheen Bagh Dadi participating in farmers' protest

Thousands of farmers protesting the Centre's new agriculture laws stayed put for the third consecutive day on Saturday amid heavy police presence even after being offered a north Delhi ground to hold peaceful demonstrations.
Numbers swelled as farmers gathered there were joined by more counterparts from Punjab and Haryana and they refused to move towards the Sant Nirankari Ground, one of the biggest in the national capital.
Weighing in on the protests, actress Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and shared a tweet featuring the famous ‘Shaheen Bagh Dadi’.
For those unversed, Shaheen Bagh Dadi is an 82-year-old Bilkis Bano who became the face of the CAA-NRC protests. The octogenarian served as an inspiration to scores of women and was also featured on BBC’s ‘100 Women of 2020’
A Twitter user alleged that Dadi was also present at the farmers’ protests, accusing that she was available for hire on a per day basis.
Kangana quote-tweeted the same and wrote, “Ha ha ha she is the same dadi who featured in Time magazine for being the most powerful Indian.... And she is available in 100 rupees. Pakistani jurno's have hijacked international PR for India in an embarrassing way. We need our own people to speak for us internationally.”
The ‘Queen’ actor was slammed on the microblogging site for peddling fake news, leading to which she deleted her tweet. Here are some reactions to the same.
Responding to one of the Twitter users who called her out for the tweet, Kangana commented, "Getting too excited huh..... calm down so much excitement not good for weak hearted Jai Chand like you. It’s not a false news my sources still verifying. And who is your source dummy? Sherlock Holmes himself?"
On Friday, hundreds of farmers entered the national capital to hold a peaceful protest at the Sant Nirankari Ground after facing teargas and water cannons and clashing with security personnel while thousands remained at border points, undecided whether to go to the demonstration site identified by police.
The day witnessed police using teargas shells, water cannons and multi-layer barriers to block the protesters and the farmers pelting stones and breaking barricades in some places in their determination to push through as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' march against the Centre's new farm laws.
Farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws have expressed apprehension that the laws would pave a way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.
The Centre has invited several Punjab farmer organisations for another round of talks in Delhi on December 3.
With PTI Inputs
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)