CBSE board exam 2020: CBSE to hold the remaining exams for Class 10, Class 12 at over 15,000 centres across India

On Monday, the Minister of Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said that the pending class 10, 12 board exams will be conducted at over 15,000 examination centres across India.
"CBSE to hold the remaining exams for 10th and 12th classes at over 15000 centres across India. Earlier, the Board was slated to hold the exams at only 3000 centres," Union HRD Minister said.
Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on May 21 announced that remaining exams of 10th and 12th Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) classes will not be held at external examination centres but at the student's respective schools.
The CBSE exams of Class 10th and 12th were postponed due to the nationwide lockdown imposed on March 25 to contain the spread of COVID-19 while in North East- Delhi, class 10th exam was postponed due to violence.
A CBSE official also spoke to ANI on the same and said that "the schools have been asked to follow guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus and will also ensure social distancing between the students during the exams."
