CBI Secures Deportation Of Drug Factory Accused Taher Salim Dola From UAE via INTERPOL

Taher Salim Dola

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has successfully coordinated return of Taher Salim Dola from UAE through INTERPOL Channels. Taher Salim Dola is wanted subject of Mumbai Police on the allegations of operating a synthetic drug manufacturing factory at Sangli, Maharashtra.

The International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU), CBI in collaboration with Abu Dhabi authorities, successfully brought back the wanted Red Notice subject Taher Salim Dola to India on Friday.

"Taher Salim Dola has returned as deportee at CSMI Airport, Mumbai by flight from Dubai, UAE. The subject was earlier geo-located in UAE through close follow up by CBI through INTERPOL with NCB-Abu Dhabi," said a CBI official.

Taher Salim Dola is wanted by Mumbai Police in FIR Number 67/2024 registered at Police Station Kurla, Mumbai on the allegations of operating a synthetic drug manufacturing factory at Sangli, Maharashtra. A total of 126.141kg Mephedrone(MD) drugs worth INR 2.522 million was recovered & confiscated from the said factory linked to Taher Salim Dola and others, agency officials said.

"During investigation of the case, it was found that the accused Taher Salim Dola was operating the synthetic drug manufacturing factory somewhere from abroad. The CBI got the Red Notice published on 25.11.2024 through INTERPOL on the request of Mumbai Police. NCB-Abu Dhabi on 27.01.2025 conveyed that, the accused Taher Salim Dola has been arrested in UAE. An Extradition Request was sent to UAE through MHA/MEA by Mumbai Police.

Red Notices published by INTERPOL are circulated to all the Law Enforcement Agencies globally for tracking of the wanted Criminals," said the official.

The CBI as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India, coordinates with all Law Enforcement Agencies in India for assistance via INTERPOL channels. More than 100 wanted criminals have been returned to India in last few years through coordination via INTERPOL channels, agency officials said.