CBI & INTERPOL Collaborate To Secure Return Of International Gold Smuggler Muniyad Ali Khan From UAE

The Global Operations Centre of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has closely coordinated with NIA and INTERPOL National Central Bureau - Abu Dhabi for return to India from UAE of MUNIYAD ALI KHAN, a key operator in an international gold smuggling network.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) had registered case No. RC36/2020/NIA/DLI dated 22.09.2020 related to the seizure of smuggled gold bars at Jaipur International Airport, Rajasthan, India on 03.07.2020.

Details Revealed By The Investigation

During the investigation, it was found that subject Muniyad Ali Khan had allegedly conspired in the illegal smuggling of gold bars from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia into India along with co-accused persons. He along with the co-accused had provided gold bars to be smuggled from Riyadh to Jaipur, India. He is involved in international Gold smuggling from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to Jaipur, India. The subject was charge-sheeted by NIA on 22.03.2021 before the NIA Special Court, Jaipur. He is wanted for criminal conspiracy for offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

CBI Gets Red Notice Issued Against The Subject

CBI on request of NIA had got a Red Notice issued against the subject from INTERPOL on 13-09-2021, which was circulated to all law enforcement agencies globally for tracking of the wanted criminal. The subject was geolocated in the UAE. He was returned to India on 10-09-2024 and from Jaipur Airport, a team from NIA has taken over the subject.

CBI as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India coordinates closely with all law enforcement agencies in India for cooperation over INTERPOL channels.