VIDEO: 30 Gold Smugglers Make A Dramatic Escape At Lucknow Airport, Probe Ordered

In a strange incident, about 30 gold smugglers got an "open exit" when they arrived at Lucknow Airport and the smugglers made the most of it by escaping from the airport with the gold. Days after the incident came to light, the CCTV footage of the gold smugglers running away even as the security guards stood spectator has gone viral on social media.

A clip that surfaced on social media on Tuesday (April 9) showed how a group of 30 men who reached near the exit point of the Lucknow airport escaped in a dramatic fashion. Shockingly, even the guards on duty did not stop the men from escaping.

The incident that has shocked the airport authorities

Days back, 36 gold smugglers were held by the airport authorities at Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport. However, in a dramatic scene, 30 of the 36 gold smugglers held escaped from the airport, as the video shows.

The airport suspected that some officers were hand in gloves with the smugglers with made their escape possible. The airport transferred 8 officers who were at Lucknow Airport after the incident.

An FIR was filed by an officer at the airport, AK Singh. However AK Singh was also transferred and an investigation has been ordered in the case.

On Monday (April 8), on the basis of information received from DRI, the airport authorities caught 36 gold smugglers out of which 26 had come from a Bangkok flight.

However, 30 smugglers managed to escape in a filmy manner. The authorities suspected the role of a few officers on duty in the matter and immediately suspended 8 officer and replaced them with 10 others.

Police investigating the matter

Police after filing an FIR at the Sarojininagar Police Station is on the lookout for the smugglers who are missing after they escaped from the airport. The CCTV footage is also being checked by police for identification of the 30 smugglers who escaped from the airport in a dramatic fashion.