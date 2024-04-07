DRI seizes 4.9 kgs of smuggled foreign origin gold at mid-sea in a joint operation with ICG and Customs Preventive Unit in Ramanathapuram

In a joint operation with Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and Customs Preventive Unit (CPU), Ramanathapuram, DRI seized 4.9 Kgs of foreign origin gold at mid sea near Vedhalai coast, Mandapam.

Specific intelligence was developed by the officers of DRI that foreign origin gold is being smuggled into India from Srilanka through the Vedhalai coast in Ramnathapuram District by a gang using fishing boat. Accordingly, officers of DRI and ICG mounted surveillance over the movement of suspected fishing boats at Vedhalai Coastal area near Mandapam on the intervening night of 3rd and 4 th April. In the early hours of 4 th April, the officers identified a suspected boat at mid sea and chased the same in a ICG vessel and intercepted.Just before the point of interception, the officers noticed that a consignment was thrown in the sea by one of the persons onboard the suspected boat.

There were three persons onboard the said country boat and during interrogation they admitted that the consignment thrown in the sea consisted of foreign origin gold smuggled from Sri Lanka and it was received at deep sea from a boat from Srilanka.

In the meantime, officers of CPU Ramanathapuram also joined in a boat and the location where the smuggled gold was thrown inside sea was secured and search operation was commenced. On 5 th afternoon, the smuggled gold was retrieved after extensive search operation at sea bed. On opening the consignment retrieved from the sea bed, it was found that crude gold bars of different sizes totally weighing 4.9Kg with valued Rs3.43Crores was tightly packed in a towel and thrown inside the sea to avoid detection. The DRI officers have seized the said 4.9Kg of foreign origin smuggled and all 03 persons have been apprehended and are being interrogated.