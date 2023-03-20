 CBI inquiry initiated by MHA against Harsh Mander's NGO Aman Biradari for FCRA 'violation'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCBI inquiry initiated by MHA against Harsh Mander's NGO Aman Biradari for FCRA 'violation'

CBI inquiry initiated by MHA against Harsh Mander's NGO Aman Biradari for FCRA 'violation'

As per guidelines, all NGOs receiving foreign funding has to mandatorily register with the Home Ministry under the FCRA.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 06:47 PM IST
article-image
CBI inquiry initiated by MHA against Harsh Mander's NGO Aman Biradari for FCRA 'violation' | Representative image

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has recommended CBI inquiry against IAS-turned-social activist Harsh Mander’s Aman Biradari NGO for alleged Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act violations.

Who is Harsh Mander?

Mande was a member of the Sonia Gandhi-led National Advisory Council during the previous UPA government. He has established Aman Biradari -- "a people's campaign for a secular, peaceful, just and humane world".

A CBI inquiry has been recommended against Aman Biradari for violation of various provisions of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, government sources said.

As per guidelines, all NGOs receiving foreign funding has to mandatorily register with the Home Ministry under the FCRA.

(with PTI inputs)

Read Also
Top child rights body seeks response from NCERT over chapter by Harsh Mander in textbook
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

11 flights to Delhi airport diverted to Jaipur, Lucknow due to bad weather

11 flights to Delhi airport diverted to Jaipur, Lucknow due to bad weather

They think they are India: Rahul Gandhi's swipe at PM Modi, BJP & RSS at rally in Kerala

They think they are India: Rahul Gandhi's swipe at PM Modi, BJP & RSS at rally in Kerala

Delhi Police plays Shraddha Walkar's old counseling recording in court: 'He will hunt me, find me,...

Delhi Police plays Shraddha Walkar's old counseling recording in court: 'He will hunt me, find me,...

Rajasthan: One more spell of unseasonal rains brings heavy losses for farmers

Rajasthan: One more spell of unseasonal rains brings heavy losses for farmers

Delhi: Thousands gather at Ramlila Maidan for 'Kisan Mahapanchayat', demand govt to fulfill its...

Delhi: Thousands gather at Ramlila Maidan for 'Kisan Mahapanchayat', demand govt to fulfill its...