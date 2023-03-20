CBI inquiry initiated by MHA against Harsh Mander's NGO Aman Biradari for FCRA 'violation' | Representative image

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has recommended CBI inquiry against IAS-turned-social activist Harsh Mander’s Aman Biradari NGO for alleged Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act violations.

Who is Harsh Mander?

Mande was a member of the Sonia Gandhi-led National Advisory Council during the previous UPA government. He has established Aman Biradari -- "a people's campaign for a secular, peaceful, just and humane world".

A CBI inquiry has been recommended against Aman Biradari for violation of various provisions of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, government sources said.

As per guidelines, all NGOs receiving foreign funding has to mandatorily register with the Home Ministry under the FCRA.

(with PTI inputs)

