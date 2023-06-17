 CBI Books 21 Senior BSNL Officials For Corruption; Conducts Raids At 25 Locations
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCBI Books 21 Senior BSNL Officials For Corruption; Conducts Raids At 25 Locations

CBI Books 21 Senior BSNL Officials For Corruption; Conducts Raids At 25 Locations

"It was alleged that the contractor was given a work order for laying National Optical Fibre Network Cable through open trenching method at Rs 90,000 per km," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement on Friday.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, June 17, 2023, 10:17 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | FPJ

The CBI conducted searches at 25 locations in connection with an FIR registered against 21 BSNL officials, including a former general manager, officials said. The premier investigative agency alleged that the accused officials entered into a conspiracy with a contractor to cheat the government-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).

Read Also
Mumbai News: Special CBI Court Accepts Closure Report in ₹52 Crore Mohit Bharatiya Fraud Case
article-image

Overcharging BSNL for laying internet cables

The CBI registered the FIR against officials of BSNL Assam Circle, including a former general manager, deputy general manager, assistant general manager, and chief accounts officer in Jorhat, Sibsagar, Guwahati and other places, they said. The FIR also mentions the name of a private person, officials said. "It was alleged that the contractor was given a work order for laying National Optical Fibre Network Cable through open trenching method at Rs 90,000 per km," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement on Friday.

Read Also
BSNL To Get ₹89,407 Crore Revival Package To Compete With Airtel And Jio
article-image

Loss of over Rs 22 crore reported

"It was also alleged that later on, the contractor made different pleas, including no right of way from the owner of private land, to convert the open trenching method to horizontal directional drilling method at Rs 2.30 lakh per km in spite of the provision of the right of way, easement clause in the contract, thereby violated tender clause and caused loss of Rs 22 crore (approximately) to the BSNL," the official said.

After the registration of the FIR recently, the CBI on Friday conducted searches at 25 locations, including the offices and residences of the accused in Assam, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, and Haryana, he said.

Read Also
Government Likely To Shut Down MTNL, May Shift Operations To BSNL, Says Report
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Manipur Violence: In Worsening Situation, Congress Takes Jab At BJP; Says 'Modi Not Willing To Talk...

Manipur Violence: In Worsening Situation, Congress Takes Jab At BJP; Says 'Modi Not Willing To Talk...

Cyclone Biparjoy: NDRF Evacuates 127 People from Waterlogged School In Gujarat, Carry Infant In...

Cyclone Biparjoy: NDRF Evacuates 127 People from Waterlogged School In Gujarat, Carry Infant In...

Assam Flooding Gets Worse With Unabating Rain; 34,000 People In 11 Districts Affected

Assam Flooding Gets Worse With Unabating Rain; 34,000 People In 11 Districts Affected

CBI Books 21 Senior BSNL Officials For Corruption; Conducts Raids At 25 Locations

CBI Books 21 Senior BSNL Officials For Corruption; Conducts Raids At 25 Locations

Tamil Nadu: Ex-top Cop Convicted For Sexually Assaulting A Female IPS Officer

Tamil Nadu: Ex-top Cop Convicted For Sexually Assaulting A Female IPS Officer