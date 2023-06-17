 Mumbai News: Special CBI Court Accepts Closure Report in ₹52 Crore Mohit Bharatiya Fraud Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Special CBI Court Accepts Closure Report in ₹52 Crore Mohit Bharatiya Fraud Case

Mumbai News: Special CBI Court Accepts Closure Report in ₹52 Crore Mohit Bharatiya Fraud Case

As per allegations, a firm of which Bharatiya was one of the directors, had taken a loan of Rs 52 crore from the bank and used it for purposes other than what it was sanctioned for.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, June 17, 2023, 08:30 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | FPJ

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Friday accepted the closure report filed by the CBI in a cheating case registered on a complaint by the Indian Overseas Bank in which the agency had alleged fraud of Rs 52 crore by BJP functionary Mohit Bharatiya.

Read Also
Mumbai: Unknown Group Accused of Swindling ATM Company of ₹2.53 Crore in Major Fraud Case
article-image

Loan used for purposes other than what it was given for

In its brief order, Special Judge SM Menjoge stated that notice was issued to the complainant over the closure report and it appeared and filed a no objection on accepting the report. “On perusal of the closure report, the same is accepted,” the court’s order stated.

The case was registered on the complaint by the manager of the bank. As per allegations, a firm of which Bharatiya was one of the directors, had taken a loan of Rs 52 crore from the bank and used it for purposes other than what it was sanctioned for.

Read Also
FPJ Cyber Secure: Woman Loses ₹4.35 Lakh To Money-For-Task Cyber Fraud; Accused Arrested
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Court Acquits Man Of Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl Under POCSO Act

Mumbai Court Acquits Man Of Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl Under POCSO Act

Mumbai News: Special CBI Court Accepts Closure Report in ₹52 Crore Mohit Bharatiya Fraud Case

Mumbai News: Special CBI Court Accepts Closure Report in ₹52 Crore Mohit Bharatiya Fraud Case

FPJ Dialogue: Principal Advisor To CM Reveals State's Infrastructure Roadmap & Expressway Plans

FPJ Dialogue: Principal Advisor To CM Reveals State's Infrastructure Roadmap & Expressway Plans

Mumbai: Man Sets Wife Ablaze, Auto-Rickshaw Driver Saves The Day

Mumbai: Man Sets Wife Ablaze, Auto-Rickshaw Driver Saves The Day

Mumbai: Yoga Teacher Gets Bail In Sexual Assault Case

Mumbai: Yoga Teacher Gets Bail In Sexual Assault Case