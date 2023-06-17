Mumbai News: Special CBI Court Accepts Closure Report in ₹52 Crore Mohit Bharatiya Fraud Case

Representative Image | FPJ

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Friday accepted the closure report filed by the CBI in a cheating case registered on a complaint by the Indian Overseas Bank in which the agency had alleged fraud of Rs 52 crore by BJP functionary Mohit Bharatiya.

Loan used for purposes other than what it was given for

In its brief order, Special Judge SM Menjoge stated that notice was issued to the complainant over the closure report and it appeared and filed a no objection on accepting the report. “On perusal of the closure report, the same is accepted,” the court’s order stated.

The case was registered on the complaint by the manager of the bank. As per allegations, a firm of which Bharatiya was one of the directors, had taken a loan of Rs 52 crore from the bank and used it for purposes other than what it was sanctioned for.