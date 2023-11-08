CBI Arrests Northern Railways Deputy Chief Engineer & Contractors in ₹ 5 Lakh Bribery Case | Representative Image

Lucknow: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Dy. Chief Engineer-II (IRSE 2006), Northern Railways, Charbagh, Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) and a contractor and his son (both bribe givers) in an alleged bribery of Rs. 5 lakh. It was alleged that the accused demanded the bribe from the said contractor of a private company based at Kosi Kalan, (Uttar Pradesh) for showing undue favour in expeditious processing of due payments.

A case was registered on November 07, 2023 against 10 accused including public servants of Northern Railway, Lucknow and private persons. It was alleged that the public servants posted at Northern Railways, Hazaratganj, Lucknow entered into a conspiracy with private contractors and were showing undue favour in approving payments for variation/deviation, expeditious processing of due payments, etc. in lieu of illegal gratification.

Searches were conducted at Lucknow, Jaunpur, Kosi Kalan (Uttar Pradesh) at several premises of accused which led to recovery of Rs. 52 Lakh (approx); locker keys, electronic items and incriminating documents.

The arrested accused will be produced tomorrow before the Competent Court.

