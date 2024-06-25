CBI Arrests Arvind Kejriwal From Tihar Jail In Liquor Policy Case, AAP Cries Conspiracy

A day before the hearing in the Supreme Court on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea in the alleged Delhi Excise policy money laundering case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Kejriwal from Tihar prison.

The Delhi CM is already in the jail after he was arrested by the ED in March in the liquor police case.

Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) examined Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail on Monday and recorded his statement related to the Excise Policy case. CBI also got permission for Arvind Kejriwal's production before the concerned trial court on Wednesday, June 26. He will be produced before the court tomorrow.

AAP Cries Conspiracy

Reacting to the news, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh blamed the Central government and said that the government was conspiring to arrest Kejriwal by giving directions to the CBI.

"A big conspiracy by the BJP's central government and the CBI against @ArvindKejriwal ji. There is every possibility that Arvind Kejriwal will get bail from the Supreme Court. Before this, the BJP government at the center along with the CBI has conspired to arrest Kejriwal by preparing a false case against him," said party leader Sanjay Singh in a video.

"The whole country is witnessing the atrocities and injustice of the BJP and the central government. The whole country stands with Arvind Kejriwal against the excesses of the BJP and will raise their voice together against injustice," posted AAP leader Sanjay Singh.