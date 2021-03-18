CBI arrest two Directors of West Bengal Chit Fund company from Lucknow

The CBI had registered a case against them on September 15, 2017 on the directives of the Jharkhand High Court. They fled soon after the FIR was registered against them.

On the radar of the CBI, the investigating agency finally tracked them living in a rented house in Gomtinagar. It conducted a raid and swooped upon them. After their arrest, they were produced before the CBI Special Court which sent them to judicial custody.

The CBI is likely to file an application to take their custody for interrogation and probing their links with the West Bengal politicians and bureaucrats.