CBI arrest two Directors of West Bengal Chit Fund company from Lucknow

Lucknow: The CBI arrested two Directors of a West Bengal-based Chit Fund Company Global Infra energy Limited from Gomtinagar in Lucknow.
They have been identified as Saket Banerjee and Kamaljeet Banerjee. Both the Diresctors were absconding ever since an FIR was lodged against them by the CBI in 2017.
Both had lured investors by promising huge returns on their investments in their Asansol and Burdwan based company Gobal Infra Energy Limited. After collecting money they escaped without returning deposits to the tune of several crores to investors.
The CBI had registered a case against them on September 15, 2017 on the directives of the Jharkhand High Court. They fled soon after the FIR was registered against them.
On the radar of the CBI, the investigating agency finally tracked them living in a rented house in Gomtinagar. It conducted a raid and swooped upon them. After their arrest, they were produced before the CBI Special Court which sent them to judicial custody.
The CBI is likely to file an application to take their custody for interrogation and probing their links with the West Bengal politicians and bureaucrats.
