 CBI Arrest Three In Case Related To Peacock Feather Trafficking Case
The accused were allegedly found in possession of around 125 Kgs of Peacock Feathers.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, April 09, 2024, 10:13 PM IST
article-image
CBI | Representational Image

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three private persons in a case related to trafficking of peacock feathers.

CBI registered a case on a complaint against four Delhi based accused and unknown others on allegations that all the accused were taking peacock feathers to Bangkok.

Peacock Feathers Trafficking Investigation Continues

It is worthwhile to mention that Peacock is the National Bird of India and its feathers which were artificially plucked results in death of these National Birds. The trafficking of these is prohibited under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. The accused were allegedly found in possession of around 125 Kgs of Peacock Feathers.

Further investigation, on the various aspects including findings and the syndicate involved in this illegal trade endangering the National Bird of India, is going on.

