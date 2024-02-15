Mumbai Smuggling Bid Busted: Peacock Tail Feathers Costing ₹2.01 Crore Seized At JNPA By DRI |

Mumbai: In an anti-smuggling operation, the Mumbai zonal unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized approx. 28 lakh peacock tail feathers which were being smuggled from India to China, by means of concealment and misdeclaration in an export cargo declared as “Door Mat made up of coir” through Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA). In pursuance of the said information, a detailed examination of the consignment was conducted, and approximate 28 lakh peacock tail feathers and 16,000 peacock feather stems were recovered.

The peacock tail feathers valued at Rs. 2.01 Cr and were seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962, as their export is prohibited as per Schedule 2 of the Export Policy of ITC (HS), 2018, notified by DGFT read with Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Exporter admits involvement

The exporter admitted his involvement in the illicit export and has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody by the additional chief metropolitan court. Further investigation is under progress.

Such seizure shows DRI’s resolve towards its anti-smuggling mandate and taking exemplary actions against the syndicates involved in such nefarious activities. It also shows DRI’s commitment to the protection of the environment and wildlife.