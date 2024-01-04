MP: 3 Arrested For Hunting, Killing Five Peacocks In Neemuch

Representative Image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In a joint operation, police and forest department on Wednesday night arrested three persons in Jannod village for allegedly hunting and killing five peacocks for cooking its meat for consumption.

The incident was reported under Rampura police station in Neemuch. Reportedly, villagers became suspicious upon noticing a group near Mathuralal's farm in the forest area.

Upon investigation, they discovered the suspects peeling peacock feathers, raising concerns about their intentions. Upon closer inspection, the villagers found five dead peacocks in their possession and promptly alerted the authorities.

Police in association with the forest department recovered five dead peacocks from the possession of the three individuals. Those who have been arrested are identified as Lekhraj (18), Giriraj (35) and Shavram (50).

However, several others, including a woman, managed to flee the scene and were at large. A case was registered under sections 40, 41, and 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act,1972, and the confiscated bird carcasses have been sent for post-mortem.

Rampura forest department ranger Bhanu Pratap Singh assured further action. A preliminary probe revealed that the arrested individuals claimed to be nomads showcasing their skills in various villages to sustain their families. They denied any involvement in the poaching, alleging that they stumbled upon the dead peacocks during their travels.

Notably, peacock belongs to Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.