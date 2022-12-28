ON CAMERA: Raebareli district jail warden brutally thrashed by colleagues over an argument about mess food |

An argument about the mess food led to a severe thrashing of a jail warden in Uttar Pradesh by his coworkers, who claimed it was hurting their canteen business. They are all assigned to the Raebareli district jail in Uttar Pradesh.

A CCTV camera placed outside the jail recorded the incident.

The jail mess in-charge, Mukesh Dubey, is shown being beaten with sticks by his three coworkers in the video as two other people stand by and watch.

As three other men surround him and beat him with sticks, Dubey is heard saying "aur maaro." He makes an attempt to take the stick from one of his colleagues at one point, but the three men overwhelm him and begin hitting him.

The Raebareili police responded to a tweet shortly after the video went viral on social media by announcing that the five officers had been suspended and that a departmental investigation had been initiated.

Mukesh Dubey said that a fight broke out between him and his coworkers as a result of their demand to lower the mess's food standards since it was hurting their canteen business.

According to officials, Mukesh Dubey has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.