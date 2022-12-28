e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaON CAMERA: Raebareli district jail warden brutally thrashed by colleagues over an argument about mess food

ON CAMERA: Raebareli district jail warden brutally thrashed by colleagues over an argument about mess food

A CCTV camera placed outside the jail recorded the incident.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 09:45 AM IST
article-image
ON CAMERA: Raebareli district jail warden brutally thrashed by colleagues over an argument about mess food |
Follow us on

An argument about the mess food led to a severe thrashing of a jail warden in Uttar Pradesh by his coworkers, who claimed it was hurting their canteen business. They are all assigned to the Raebareli district jail in Uttar Pradesh.

A CCTV camera placed outside the jail recorded the incident.

The jail mess in-charge, Mukesh Dubey, is shown being beaten with sticks by his three coworkers in the video as two other people stand by and watch.

As three other men surround him and beat him with sticks, Dubey is heard saying "aur maaro." He makes an attempt to take the stick from one of his colleagues at one point, but the three men overwhelm him and begin hitting him.

The Raebareili police responded to a tweet shortly after the video went viral on social media by announcing that the five officers had been suspended and that a departmental investigation had been initiated.

Mukesh Dubey said that a fight broke out between him and his coworkers as a result of their demand to lower the mess's food standards since it was hurting their canteen business.

According to officials, Mukesh Dubey has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

ON CAMERA: Raebareli district jail warden brutally thrashed by colleagues over an argument about...

ON CAMERA: Raebareli district jail warden brutally thrashed by colleagues over an argument about...

Jammu and Kashmir: 3 terrorist killed in an encounter with security forces in Sidhra area

Jammu and Kashmir: 3 terrorist killed in an encounter with security forces in Sidhra area

Chattisgarh: Social media influencer Leena Nagwanshi hangs herself in her Raigarh home

Chattisgarh: Social media influencer Leena Nagwanshi hangs herself in her Raigarh home

Hyderabad: Bharat Biotech's intranasal covid vaccine priced at Rs800

Hyderabad: Bharat Biotech's intranasal covid vaccine priced at Rs800

Allahabad HC orders municipal polls in UP without OBC reservation

Allahabad HC orders municipal polls in UP without OBC reservation