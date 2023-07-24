Caught On Camera: Punjab AAP MLA Threatens, Abuses Traffic Policeman In Chandigarh; Congress Demands Action

Twitter

A heated argument broke out between Punjab Aam Adami Party MLA from Jaito constituency, Amolak Singh, and a traffic police sub-inspector Lakha Singh at a traffic police checkpoint in Chandigarh on Sunday.

A video of the incident going viral on Monday showed the incident unfolded and captured the abusive language being used against the traffic policeman.

Congress MLA demands action

Congress MLA from Bholath tweeted the video and questioned why there is no FIR logged in connection with the incident. He directed the query to the DGP and SSP of Chandigarh.

As per reports, Singh stated that he and two other police personnel were on duty, instructing auto rickshaw drivers not park on the road when the MLA arrived at the scene with his gunman, driver and two other associates and the scuffle broke out between them. As per reports, the traffic policeman filed a complaint at Sector 17 police station.

In his response, the AAP MLA denied any abuse or misbehavior towards the traffic policeman. He said that he was stopped at a traffic checkpoint where the policeman was using abusive and inappropriate language with people. According to Singh, the two other policeman present at the scene apologized and explained that the officer had a medical condition of high blood pressure that sometime affects his behavior.

Tagging the video of the incident, Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira tweeted, “Yet another abusive & unruly behaviour of @AamAadmiParty Mla Jaito Amolak Singh who’s seen abusing & misbehaving with a police officer of Chandigarh police. I’m shocked why @DgpChdPolice & Ssp Chandigarh are dithering to lodge Fir against such rouge politicians? Why will officers obey the orders of their superiors if they can’t protect their honour? I urge immediate action against him-Khaira @INCIndia @Partap_Sbajwa @INCChandigarh.”

