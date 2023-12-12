Caught On Camera: Knife-Wielding Miscreants Openly Attack Bus Driver In Delhi, Shocking Video Surfaces

Screengrab

In a shocking incident in New Delhi, miscreants who were brandishing knives openly attacked a bus driver. The distressing incident was captured on CCTV and circulated on social media.

In the video, the assailants can be seen entering the bus near the driver's area. The attackers held the driver on the seat, and one of the men make repeated slashes on the driver's neck. The victim can be seen struggling to defend himself because of the sudden violent attack. According to the timestamp on the CCTV footage, the incident happened on December 9.

It remained unclear whether a police case was filed against the assailants, who are yet to be identified. The injured bus driver was not identified either.

The incident bore similarities to the one happened in Karnataka in August. A biker in Mysuru assaulted a a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSTRC) driver, who tried to overtake the two-wheeler on a busy area near Ambedkar Circle on GN Road. The entire incident was recorded on camera, leading to the identification and subsequent arrest of the biker.

The footage showed the biker climbing onto the driver's side and engaging in an argument after the bus reportedly scraped the bike and passed it. The assailant then proceeded to verbally abuse the driver and attempted to pull him out of the bus. In an effort to intervene, the bus conductor exited the bus to converse with the biker. However, even the conductor was assaulted by the biker