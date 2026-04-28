Caught On Camera: Friend Watches Helplessly As Man Dies Of Electrocution After Touching Transformer In Gurugram | X @Deadlykalesh

A shocking video has surfaced from IMT Manesar in Gurugram, Haryana, where a young man was electrocuted to death after his body came into contact with an electric transformer mounted on a pole. The video of the incident is doing the rounds on social media platforms.

In the clip, two young boys are seen arriving on a scooty at their destination. After arriving, the rider looks for a place to park and decides to stop right next to the electric transformer.

As he parks the scooty and begins to get off, his body touches the transformer. He gets stuck to it and is electrocuted while still holding onto the vehicle. The pillion rider, who had already gotten down moments earlier, watches in shock but is unable to help, as touching him could have resulted in electrocution.

Smoke begins to rise from the man’s body as it catches fire due to the electric shock. In an attempt to seek help, his friend runs into a nearby house and returns with a few people, but by the time they arrive, he is severely electrocuted. A crowd gathers after hearing the commotion and rushes to check on him.

Netizens React

The incident highlights the urgent need for proper maintenance and safety checks of overhead transformers and poles, as even minor lapses can pose serious threats to public safety.