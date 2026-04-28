'Was Jerking-Off At Cycle Track': Hyderabad Woman Allegedly Witnesses Obscene Act During Morning Run; Internet Enraged - VIDEO

A disturbing incident reported from Hyderabad has triggered widespread outrage online after a woman alleged that she witnessed a man engaging in an obscene act on a popular cycling track during early morning hours. The incident, recorded on video and shared on social media, has reignited conversations about women’s safety in public spaces.

Incident reported during early morning run

According to the woman, the incident occurred around 6 am while she was out for a routine run on a well-frequented cycling track. Despite the area being known for attracting fitness enthusiasts even at dawn, she claimed a man behaved inappropriately in full public view.

In the viral clip posted on Instagram by user @onseventhsky, the woman described the moment, saying, “I was running and this is like 6 o’clock and at 6:15, this guy was jerking off right at the cycle track. It’s crowded, if you’re in Hyderabad, you know this cycling track is extremely crowded even in the early morning.”

She added that she narrowly missed capturing the man’s face on camera. “I wish my camera had opened like 2 milliseconds earlier, I could have shown you his face. And I don’t even come before sunrise.”

A space meant to feel safe

The woman further explained that she takes precautions before stepping out, including checking sunrise timings to avoid running in the dark. She highlighted that safety concerns often influence how women plan everyday activities.

“I always come after sunrise and I check the sunrise time before I start, because I don’t even feel safe in an auto or on a bike wearing running clothes. These auto-walas and bike riders keep staring, and they are often older men. This was supposed to be a safe space, isn’t it Hyderabad?” she said in the video.

Comments/Instagram

Her statement resonated with many viewers who related to similar experiences while commuting or exercising outdoors.

Video goes viral, netizens demand action

Soon after the video surfaced online, social media users began tagging police authorities and calling for strict action against the accused individual. The incident quickly gained traction, prompting discussions around surveillance, patrolling, and accountability in public fitness zones.

One user commented, “I’m honestly at a loss for words… I used to love Hyderabad and truly believed it was one of the safest cities.”

Comments/Instagram

Another wrote, “There’s no excuse, whether you come before or after sunrise, men aren’t supposed to make you feel uncomfortable. Hope you are safe.”

A third user added, “Everything you said is so true. We women face this kind of staring every day, and it is just so frustrating. Nowhere is safe for women, that is heartbreaking and extremely sad. And then people say women are overreacting.”