'Koi Baat Nahi': Railway Official Responds Casually After Passenger Served Worm-Infested Food; Congress Shares VIDEO | INC's Instagram Account

The Indian National Congress, on April 28, shared a disturbing video on its Instagram handle in which a passenger is seen strongly confronting Indian Railway staff on a train over food containing “zinda keede” (live worms). The video has gone viral on social media platforms.

The incident took place in the AC coach of a train. A passenger travelling in the coach was served two trays of egg biryani for dinner. In the clip, which is now going viral, the passenger appears furious over what was served to him in the egg biryani. “Aap log khana de rahe ho ya kya de rahe ho? Mazak bana ke rakha hai Indian Railways ko? Yeh main kaahun?” the man asks a railway official.

After being confronted, the official checks the food to see what caused the passenger’s anger. “Aap poore bogie ko kya bana ke rakhe ho?” the passenger further questions.

After inspecting the food, the official responds nonchalantly, saying, “Koi baat nahi.” This further angers the passenger, who replies, “Koi baat nahi? Agar koi ise khata toh uska kya hota? Per day tum log aisa hi khana dete ho yaar.” The official then throws the food into the dustbin after realising it contained live worms.

Absolving himself of responsibility, the official says, “Yeh hamare yahan nahi banta, yeh bahar se aata hai.” The passenger counters, “Lekin aap bech rahe ho na.”

The official then adds, “Are, usme koi baat nahi. Aapko doosra mil jayega, sir. Aap itna kyun pareshan ho rahe ho?” This remark further infuriates the passenger, who coldly responds, “Doosra mil jayega, teesra mil jayega - yeh baat hi nahi hai. Andhere mein agar kisi ne kha liya toh uska kya hota?”

Fortunately, the passenger did not consume the food. Had he done so, the consequences could have been severe.

This incident has raised serious questions about the quality of food being offered by Indian Railways on trains, and netizens have given their two cents on it.