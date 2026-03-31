'Upper Lips Swollen': Woman Claims Vande Bharat Train Food Triggered Severe Allergy, Shares Medical Reports

A passenger’s alarming health complaint after travelling on a Vande Bharat Express has reignited concerns over food quality and hygiene on Indian trains. The incident gained attention after the woman (@AyushiS54377868) shared her experience on X, claiming she suffered a serious allergic reaction after consuming the onboard meal.

Passenger claims food triggered medical emergency

The woman said she was travelling on Vande Bharat Express train number 22500 from Varanasi to Deoghar on March 27 in coach E1 when the incident occurred. According to her post, she developed a severe allergic reaction soon after eating the lunch served onboard.

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She revealed that her two-year-old son also fell ill and experienced diarrhoea during the journey. Sharing photographs online, she showed visibly swollen lips along with a doctor’s prescription, explaining that her condition could have turned life-threatening if medical help had been delayed.

The passenger added that she sought hospital treatment within 24 hours, which helped her recover. She also raised concerns about the drinking water served on the train, claiming it tasted unusual.

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IRCTC responds, denies food quality issues

Responding publicly, IRCTC stated that the lunch served on the Vande Bharat Express that day had been inspected and found satisfactory. IRCTC wrote on X, “Lunch on Train No. 22500 BSB-DGHR Vande Bharat Express (Coach E1) on 27.03.2026 was checked & found satisfactory. No other complaints received reg. Quality/Hygiene or safety of food on the day.”

The passenger replied, expressing disappointment with the response. She wrote, “I am glad that no one else fell ill. But I and my son did… whatever we ate was in Vande Bharat only. But clearly this doesn’t matter to you as we were the ONLY ones who suffered.”

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IRCTC later asked her to share detailed information via direct message for further investigation into the matter.

Recent incidents add to growing concerns

The controversy comes shortly after another viral incident in which passengers claimed worms were discovered inside a curd packet served on a Vande Bharat train. That episode triggered widespread criticism online and renewed scrutiny of railway catering contractors.

In recent months, travellers have increasingly taken to social media to document complaints ranging from stale meals and poor hygiene to suspected food contamination. While railway authorities maintain that regular inspections are conducted, recurring passenger grievances continue to raise questions about consistency in food safety standards.