Live Worms Found In Vande Bharat Meal; Railways Fines IRCTC ₹10 Lakh, Cancels Caterer Contract After Viral Video

A controversy over food safety on a Vande Bharat Express has prompted strict action from the Ministry of Railways after a passenger alleged that contaminated food was served during his journey. The issue surfaced when a video showing worms in a bowl of curd quickly spread across social media, triggering widespread outrage.

Passenger flags food quality concern onboard

The incident occurred on March 15 aboard the Patna-Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express. Passenger Ritesh Kumar Singh noticed something unusual shortly after receiving his meal and began recording a video to document the situation.

In the footage, worms could be seen moving inside the curd container placed on the meal tray. Singh criticised the onboard catering standards and immediately informed railway staff, requesting intervention from the train manager.

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Railway officials inspect complaint on the spot

Soon after the complaint was raised, railway authorities reached the passenger’s seat to investigate. Officials inspected the food using a torch while Singh explained his concern and pointed out the visible contamination.

The inspection drew attention from nearby passengers, many of whom gathered around to witness the examination. Some travellers reportedly asked for a complaint register, while others encouraged Singh to share the video online to ensure accountability.

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Railways take strict action against IRCTC and caterer

Following the viral circulation of the videos, the Ministry of Railways confirmed that the matter was treated with seriousness. Authorities imposed a financial penalty of ₹10 lakh on the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

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In addition, the private catering service provider responsible for the meal faced a ₹50 lakh penalty and was ordered to terminate its contract. Officials reiterated that passenger safety, hygiene, and food quality remain key priorities for Indian Railways.

Growing focus on food safety in premium trains

Vande Bharat Express trains are positioned as India’s flagship semi-high-speed services, offering upgraded travel experiences, including onboard catering. Incidents related to food quality have periodically raised concerns about vendor monitoring and quality checks.

Indian Railways has increasingly introduced stricter inspections, surprise audits, and feedback mechanisms to improve catering standards. Passengers are also encouraged to report issues through railway helplines and official complaint platforms for faster action.

Ritesh Kumar Singh, who documented the incident, is a Patna-based content creator with a small but growing YouTube presence. His video played a key role in drawing attention to the alleged lapse, ultimately leading to disciplinary action by railway authorities.