 Telangana Shocker: Man Kills 2 Minor Sons And Dies By Suicide Amid Domestic & Alcohol Issues
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Telangana Shocker: Man Kills 2 Minor Sons And Dies By Suicide Amid Domestic & Alcohol Issues

Police in Telangana's Mahabubabad district said a 30-year-old man allegedly killed his two sons, aged three and five, before dying by suicide by hanging from a tree near Thorrur on Monday night, PTI reported. Officials said he was addicted to alcohol and was distressed after his wife left him around 10 days ago due to domestic issues as investigation continues.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, April 28, 2026, 07:01 PM IST
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Man Kills 2 Minor Sons And Dies By Suicide Amid Domestic & Alcohol Issues | Representative Image

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old man allegedly killed his two sons, aged three and five, and later died by suicide in Mahabubabad district of Telangana, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on the outskirts of Thorrur.

The man, a resident of Ammapuram village, left his house on Monday night along with his two children, and their bodies were found hanging from a tree.

“He was addicted to alcohol and hanged his two children before subsequently dying by suicide,” a senior police official said.

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Police further said that, due to domestic issues, his wife had left him about 10 days ago.

Further investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines |

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