Telangana Shocker: Man Kills 2 Minor Sons And Dies By Suicide Amid Domestic & Alcohol Issues

Man Kills 2 Minor Sons And Dies By Suicide Amid Domestic & Alcohol Issues | Representative Image

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old man allegedly killed his two sons, aged three and five, and later died by suicide in Mahabubabad district of Telangana, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on the outskirts of Thorrur.

The man, a resident of Ammapuram village, left his house on Monday night along with his two children, and their bodies were found hanging from a tree.

“He was addicted to alcohol and hanged his two children before subsequently dying by suicide,” a senior police official said.

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Police further said that, due to domestic issues, his wife had left him about 10 days ago.

Further investigation is underway.

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