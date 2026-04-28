'Aap Accha Coach Ban Sakte Hai...': PM Narendra Modi Shares Light-Hearted Moment With Young Footballer During Sikkim Visit; Video

Narendra Modi/X

During his visit to Sikkim, PM Narendra Modi shared a light-hearted and inspiring moment with young footballers in Gangtok that quickly drew attention online.

The interaction took place during a casual football session, where the Prime Minister joined children for a friendly game. In a playful exchange, a young footballer was seen giving tactical advice to Modi while they were on the field. Smiling at the confidence and enthusiasm of the child, Modi responded warmly, saying, “Aap accha coach ban sakte hai baad mai” (You can become a good coach later).

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The remark, delivered in a humorous and encouraging tone, highlighted Modi’s engaging interaction with the children, who were visibly excited to play alongside him. The moment reflected the informal and friendly atmosphere of the session, where the focus was on sports, fitness, and youth participation rather than protocol.

Such interactions have often been part of Modi’s public engagements, where he emphasizes the importance of sports in building discipline, teamwork, and confidence among young people. The football session in Gangtok was no different, as it combined physical activity with moments of candid conversation.

The exchange has since circulated widely on social media, with many users appreciating the Prime Minister’s encouraging response and the enthusiasm of the young players. The incident added a personal and relatable touch to his visit, showcasing how sports can bridge age and status through shared enjoyment on the field.