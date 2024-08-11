Caught On Camera: Delhi Woman Assaulted By Man During Heated Argument Inside Car In Greater Kailash Area |

Delhi: A video has surfaced on the internet showing scenes of a brutal assault on a woman by a man inside a car in Delhi. The incident reportedly took place in South Delhi's Greater Kailash area on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Viral Video Shows Assault Scenes

In the viral video posted by a user Ajay Joe on X, a man can be seen engaged in a heated argument with a woman in a car late at night. The man can be heard yelling at her loudly as the woman calmly sits beside him.

Within moments, one can see the man launching a violent assault against the woman by throwing punches at her and hurling abuse. Later, when he noticed that his act of violence was being recorded, he zoomed off from the location taking the woman with him.

X User Shares Details, Tags Delhi Police On Post

Ajay Joe, who shared the video on his X account, also shared the exact location of the place where the video was recorded. He also shared the car's registration number and tagged the Delhi Police's official X handle in order to bring their attention to the incident and take necessary action in the matter. However, there was no response from the police's side on the video until the report was filed.

Similar Incident Recently Reported In Mumbai

Meanwhile in a similar incident from Mumbai that was reported recently, a 27-year-old woman rescued another woman being assaulted in an auto-rickshaw in Mumbai's Oshiwara on Thursday night. She took the victim to the police station but allegedly no official helped and she was asked uncomfortable questions.

Mumbai Police Issues Clarification

Later, the Mumbai Police has shared the complete details of the incident and claimed that the woman who is said to be the rescuer was asked to not film the complainant, as privacy has to be maintained. The police in their response said, "A dispute over travel plans led to a physical assault on the complainant by the accused (reportedly a friend of the complainant) in an auto-rickshaw. A passerby, who witnessed the incident, intervened and escorted the complainant to the police station. We appreciate the gesture, all except interfering in the process of complaint registration, by continuously recording a video - we wish to reiterate, that we would prefer the complainant’s privacy being maintained."

The officials registered the complaint and medical treatment was offered which the complainant declined. The accused was issued a notice under Section 168 of BNSS (CrPC 149) in the matter, according to Mumbai police.