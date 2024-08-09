Mumbai: Woman Stops Man From Thrashing Girlfriend In Auto Rickshaw; Alleges Cops Behaved Rudely For Recording Video Inside Andheri Police Station

Woman claims man talking on the phone beat up his girlfriend and followed them up to the police station (right); Police telling the woman to stop recording video (left) | Instagram

Mumbai, August 8: An Instagram page which goes by the name "andheriwestshitposting" posted a video and alleged that cops at the Oshiwara Police Station were rude to two women who wanted to get a case filed on Thursday night.

The person running the page shared a detailed account of the incident on the social media.

The incident took place in Andheri's Oshiwara on Thursday (August 8) night. Eeshita, who was inside a rickshaw, noticed that a man was beating a woman inside another rickshaw which was right next to her. The victim was also screaming which led Eeshita to rush to her help.

When both rickshaws stopped at the Adarsh Nagar signal, Eeshita intervened and stopped the man from thrashing the woman. Eeshita rescued the woman and asked her about the man beating her. The victim told her that he was her boyfriend.

Eeshita then asked the woman if she wanted to a register a case against the man as he kept threatening the victim and was still trying to hurt her. When the victim responded that she wanted to visit a police station and file a case against her violent boyfriend, Eeshita took her inside the rickshaw she was in and both the women reached Oshiwara Police Station.

Boyfriend Who Beat The Woman Follows Her

Upon reaching the police station, Eeshita noticed that the man who beat up the woman was following them. Eeshita, talking to the Free Press Journal, also claimed that the man tried to "body block" her when she tried to help the woman. He also allegedly warned her and his girlfriend not to file a complaint.

Meanwhile, the man followed both the women to the police station. This is when Eeshita objected to the man's presence in the premises of the police station. She recorded a video and asked the policemen standing there as to how could they let the man roam freely inside the police station and let him try and get close to the victim.

The accused man, standing inside the police station, is seen talking on the phone even as the woman recording the video demands action against him.

Women Enters Police Station, Records Video

Worried by the man's presence, the two women enter inside the police station as the recording continues. However, the cops inside the police station get worked up seeing Eeshita recording the video and tell her to stop immediately. One of the cops can be heard telling her angrily, "Madam ye allowed nahin hai."

Another person, not in the uniform, shouts and tells her to "stop". He then asks Eeshita if she wanted to do "videography or file a case" and that she should stop recoding immediately if they wanted a case to be registered.

The woman who recorded the video, speaking to the Free Press Journal, said that it wasn't even clear if a case was filed as she was told to sit in another room and the victim along with the boyfriend were taken to another room by the police.

"Rude behaviour"

The woman who recorded the video shared the incident with the admin who runs the Instagram page "andheriwestshitposting". The page shared the video and also screenshots of the chat in which the woman narrated the ordeal. The Instagram page also asked for "sensitivity training" for the cops seen in the video and questioned the behaviour of the cops.

"This incident happened at 8:59PM and Eeshita reached Oshiwara Police Station at 9:02PM. Urging @cmomaharashtra_ @ncwindia @mumbaipolice

@cpmumbaipolice @hmoindia @devendra_fadnavis @mieknathshinde @dgpmaharashtra to look into this matter and not just provide the victim girl with justice but also these cops some with some sensitivity training," the page posted along with the videos.