 Caught On Cam: Youth Stoned To Death Over Personal Enmity During Holi Celebrations In UP's Agra
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCaught On Cam: Youth Stoned To Death Over Personal Enmity During Holi Celebrations In UP's Agra

Caught On Cam: Youth Stoned To Death Over Personal Enmity During Holi Celebrations In UP's Agra

The incident took place at the vegetable market near the Trans-Yamuna Colony

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, March 25, 2024, 11:36 PM IST
article-image
X

A dispute between two groups of young men during Holi celebrations in Agra turned fatal as one youth was killed after being hit by a stone. Following the incident, several police forces have been deployed at the scene. The incident took place at the vegetable market near the Trans-Yamuna Colony.

The incident was captured on CCTV cameras. It showed some youths engaging in a brawl. Some were on bikes while others were standing. Suddenly, violence erupted with stones being hurled. One youth threw a stone at Ravi, hitting him on the chest. He collapsed immediately. Despite efforts to revive him, he didn't respond.

Watch the video here:

As per reports, tension gripped the area after the youth's death was confirmed. A large crowd gathered at the scene upon hearing the news. Police forces from Etmauddaula and Trans-Yamuna Police Station rushed to the spot. Deputy Commissioner of Police Suraj Rai stated that an investigation into the matter is underway.

According to Rahul, the brother of the deceased, they were sitting at the square when the altercation broke out between two groups. The situation escalated into violence, and stones were thrown. Ravi was hit on the chest and head by stones from the opposing group. He collapsed on the spot and succumbed to his injuries before reaching the hospital.

Read Also
VIDEO: People Terrified After Huge Crocodile Spotted At Holy Bhairav Ghat Of Ganga River In UP's...
article-image

Probe underway

The initial investigation suggests that the incident stemmed from a personal dispute between the two groups. Authorities are conducting a thorough inquiry into the matter to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the incident.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Caught On Cam: Youth Stoned To Death Over Personal Enmity During Holi Celebrations In UP's Agra

Caught On Cam: Youth Stoned To Death Over Personal Enmity During Holi Celebrations In UP's Agra

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Varun Gandhi's Vocal Criticism Costs Him Party Ticket

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Varun Gandhi's Vocal Criticism Costs Him Party Ticket

‘When Woman Gets Ticket, Her Sexuality Is Attacked': Kangana Ranaut SLAMS 'Mandi Se Ran**' Comment...

‘When Woman Gets Ticket, Her Sexuality Is Attacked': Kangana Ranaut SLAMS 'Mandi Se Ran**' Comment...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: March 25, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: March 25, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Kangana Ranaut REACTS To ‘Kya Bhav Chal Raha Hai Mandi Mein..?’ Message Posted On Cong Leader...

Kangana Ranaut REACTS To ‘Kya Bhav Chal Raha Hai Mandi Mein..?’ Message Posted On Cong Leader...