Caught On Cam: Youth Stoned To Death Over Personal Enmity During Holi Celebrations In UP's Agra

A dispute between two groups of young men during Holi celebrations in Agra turned fatal as one youth was killed after being hit by a stone. Following the incident, several police forces have been deployed at the scene. The incident took place at the vegetable market near the Trans-Yamuna Colony.

The incident was captured on CCTV cameras. It showed some youths engaging in a brawl. Some were on bikes while others were standing. Suddenly, violence erupted with stones being hurled. One youth threw a stone at Ravi, hitting him on the chest. He collapsed immediately. Despite efforts to revive him, he didn't respond.

होली के हुड़दंग के बीच युवक की हत्या, कातिलो से भिड़ गई युवक की बहन.. क़त्ल होते देखते रहे लोग.. किसी ने नहीं बचाया



UP के आगरा मे ट्रांस गोमती इलाके मे होली का हुड़दंग मचा रहे युवकों ने रवि नाम के युवक की पीट पीट कर हत्या कर दी। हत्या को उस समय अंजाम दिया गया जब रवि होली का… pic.twitter.com/k1DzSuSBh1 — TRUE STORY (@TrueStoryUP) March 25, 2024

As per reports, tension gripped the area after the youth's death was confirmed. A large crowd gathered at the scene upon hearing the news. Police forces from Etmauddaula and Trans-Yamuna Police Station rushed to the spot. Deputy Commissioner of Police Suraj Rai stated that an investigation into the matter is underway.

According to Rahul, the brother of the deceased, they were sitting at the square when the altercation broke out between two groups. The situation escalated into violence, and stones were thrown. Ravi was hit on the chest and head by stones from the opposing group. He collapsed on the spot and succumbed to his injuries before reaching the hospital.

Probe underway

The initial investigation suggests that the incident stemmed from a personal dispute between the two groups. Authorities are conducting a thorough inquiry into the matter to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the incident.