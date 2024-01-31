VIDEO: People Terrified After Huge Crocodile Spotted At Holy Bhairav Ghat Of Ganga River In UP's Kanpur | Twitter

Kanpur: Crocodile scare continues at Ganga Ghat as another reptile was spotted at the Bhairav Ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Tuesday (January 30). There was a huge stir in the area after the crocodile was spotted by the locals at the Ganga ghat in Kanpur. The locals started filming the crocodile who reached to the banks of River Ganga. Luckily, there was no one taking a holy dip in the waters when the reptile reached the banks of the river.

The video of the reptile being spotted at the ghat is going viral on social media and it can be seen in the video that the crocodile has reached dangerously close to the ghat.

There was fear and panic among the people

There was fear and panic among the people after the crocodile was spotted so close to them. The crocodile was huge and dangerous if anyone was attacked by the reptile would be hard to be saved. Hundreds of people come every day to take bath in Ganga at Bhairav ​​Ghat.

The crocodile reached bank of the river to bask the sun

It is expected that the crocodile reached the bank of the river to bask the sun. However, it returned into the waters after a huge crowd gathered along the bank of the river and started to create commotion. The residents of the area called 112 and the forest department after spotting the crocodile. There are no reports of the reptile being relocated into the areas from where it came from. Bhairav ​​Ghat is located in the Kohana Police Station area.

Another crocodile was spotted in Rani Ghat

Another such incident came to light from Kanpur's Rani Ghat, where a crocodile came to the bank of the river near the pumping station at Rani Ghat. There are reports that the crocodile showed up on the banks of the river fro sunbathing, after which the reptile returned into the waters and there are no reports of any harm or attack on any individual in the area.