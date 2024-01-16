Caught On Cam: Truck Driver Tries To Mow Down Jain Saints In Rajasthan's Pali; Community In Shock

X

In a shocking incident reported from Rajasthan’s Pali, a truck plowed through a sea of people allegedly to kill Jain monks. The purported CCTV footage of the incident that took place on January 12 went viral on X (formerly known as Twitter). The video shows a white-coloured truck dashing towards a crowd as people run helter-skelter to save their lives.

As per the reports, around 200 people which included Jain monks and nuns were going from Takhatgarh to Jalore when the accident happened. These people were led by Taporatna Suri Acharya Maharaj.

The Jain community, soon after the video of the incident surfaced on social media, expressed anger and questioned the law and order situation in the state.

Four, including 2 women injured

As per police, the purported video of the incident dates back to January 12 and was reported from Pali’s Takhatgarh. Four people, including 2 women were injured in the incident and they are said to be in critical condition.

Kalpesh Singhvi, Chairman of Jinshasan Rakshaarth Samiti while speaking about the incident said that attacks on sadhus belonging to Jain community have become common in the state. Alleging that even after the video of the incident surfaced on social media, police have registered a case under 2 ordinary sections of the IPC.

Truck owner arrested

However, soon after Jain community leaders met IG Raghavendra Suhas, police registered an FIR, arrested the truck owner and seized the truck.

Singhvi further alleged that this is the second attack on the Jain community in the past one month. He said that earlier a Bolero driver had tried to kill Maharaj Taportan Suri in Ramsingh village. An FIR regarding this attempt to murder was filed in the Bhinmal Police station.

Currently, the police are investigating this incident in Pali.