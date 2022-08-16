Cattle smuggling scam: Arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mandal not cooperating, say CBI sources | (PTI Photo)

Kolkata: Even after six days of arrest, TMC strongman Anubrata Mandal is not cooperating with CBI. According to the central agency, they are not happy with Mandal's answers.

“We have directly asked about his connection with cattle smuggling scam kingpin Enamul Haque to which Mandal said that he doesn’t know him. About his security personnel’s property, he said that he isn’t aware and also said that he was just his security person,” said the CBI sources.

Mandal will again be produced in court on August 20 and before that, the central agency wants to quiz him to get ‘concrete’ statements.

“Mandal is avoiding most of the questions by either saying he doesn’t know or by maintaining silence,” further mentioned the CBI sources.

Meanwhile, after getting a few property details registered under Mandal’s daughter Sukanya’s name, CBI is likely to quiz her at their Kolkata’s residence on Wednesday.

It is pertinent to mention that based on the call records, the central agency in their third supplementary chargesheet on the cattle smuggling scam had mentioned Mandal’s name and his alleged connection with others associated in the scam, especially the kingpin Enamul Haque.

The Central agency had earlier mentioned that after talking with several people, it had mentioned the findings in their chargesheet.

Earlier this day, as per the court’s directive, Mandal was taken to Command Hospital for a health checkup.