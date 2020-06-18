Catholic diocese allows Covid victims’ cremation

Kochi

The Roman Catholic church recommends continuing the pious practice of burying the dead but an archdiocese in Kerala has allowed the parishes facing shortage of land to cremate the deceased infected by coronavirus.

In a circular issued to parishes under it, Thrissur archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar church under Vatican has said considering the prevailing situation, bodies of those dying of COVID-19 can be cremated with the permission of relatives and under the supervision of the civic authorities.

The circular issued on June 13, however, said the ashes of the cremated person shall be collected from the crematorium for its burial at the cemetery. Sources said this would be perhaps for the first time in its history of Syro-Malabar Church in Kerala that cremation of the bodies.

PRO of the archdiocese, Fr Nyson Elanthanathu, said the decision to allow cremation of the dead was taken as many parishes under the archdiocese in the town areas are facing land shortage and the burial of the person dying due to coronavirus at its cemeteries is becoming a social issue. He also pointed out that the Canon law permits cremation as an alternative choice to Catholics under strict conditions.