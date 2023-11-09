'Cash For Query' Case: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Bats For Mahua Moitra, Says 'She Can Fight Battle On Her Own'

Abhishek Banerjee (left) Mahua Moitra (right) | File pic

Kolkata: Breaking the silence on Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra issue, TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday said that Moitra is 'competent enough go fight the battle on her own'.

"BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri destroyed the dignity of the parliament with his derogatory remarks. There are several BJP MPs against whom various cases of the ethics committee are pending but the hearing is never scheduled. If somebody wants to raise their voice against Adani and the government, how can they be expelled from the post of MP? How can an expulsion be ordered when a matter is still subjected to investigation? Mahua Moitra is competent enough to fight a battle on her own. This is nothing but vendetta. People are well aware of this," said Banerjee.

Abhishek Banerjee summoned by ED

The TMC national secretary on Thursday visited Enforcement Directorate (ED) headquarters after being summoned for quizzing for alleged recruitment scam.

"I have given ED a 6000-page documents and they (ED) said that they need time to go through them. If they think that they will call me again after going through the documents I will come again and will cooperated with the investigation," further added Bannerjee after coming out from ED office within one hour.

Banerjee says he has nothing to hide from ED

Stating that 'he has nothing to hide', Banerjee also added, "My legal team advised me not to appear before them today and only send the documents but I have nothing to hide. I had even skipped I.N.D.I.A alliance coordination committee meeting and have attended quizzing of the central agency," said Banerjee.

Incidentally, ED had summoned Banerjee on October 3 but since he was in the national capital for party programme he could not visit the central agency office. On October 9, following an order of Calcutta High Court Banerjee submitted a few documents to ED and on November 9 visited the ED office and assured to visit again whenever he is summoned.

