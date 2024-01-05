Cargo Ship With 15 Indians On Board Hijacked Near Somalia, Indian Navy Keeping Close Watch

Cargo Ship With 15 Indians On Board Hijacked | X

New Delhi: A cargo ship, 'MV LILA NORFOLK' has been hijacked late last evening near the coast of Somalia and is being closely watched by the Indian Navy which has rushed a warship towards it, military officials said on Friday.



The hijacked ship has 15 Indians on board and communication has been established with the crew.

INS Chennai is moving towards hijacked vessel

As per military officials, the information about the ship being hijacked off Somalia coast was received on Thursday evening. Moreover, the Indian Navy aircraft have been keeping a watch on the ship.

Additionally, the Indian Navy warship INS Chennai is moving towards the hijacked vessel to tackle the situation.



Ship headed from Brazil's Porto du Acu

As per media reports, the ship was headed from Brazil's Porto du Acu to Khalifa bin Salman Port in Bahrain and was expected to dock on January 11. The last regular communication from the ship was received on December 30, according to Vessel Finder.

Rise in hijacking incidents

In the wake of increased incidents of hijacking of merchant/ cargo ships, India has been continuously monitoring the situation in the region — specifically in the Gulf of Aden and the North Arabian Sea — over the past few days. Hence, INS Chennai, which was in the region, was deployed to respond to the situation.

Indian navy's statement

Indian Navy's Mission Deployed platforms responded swiftly to a maritime incident in Arabian Sea involving a hijacking attempt onboard Liberia Flagged bulk carrier. The vessel had sent a message on UKMTO portal indicating boarding by approx five to six unknown armed personnel in the evening on 04 Jan 24.

Responding swiftly to the developing situation, Indian Navy launched an MPA and has diverted INS Chennai deployed for Maritime Security Operations to assist the vessel.

The aircraft overflew the vessel on early morning of 05 Jan 24 and established contact with the vessel, ascertaining the Safety of the crew.

Naval aircraft continues to monitor movement and INS Chennai is closing the vessel to render assistance.

The overall situation is being closely monitored, in coordination with other agencies/ MNF in the area.

The Indian Navy remains committed to ensuring safety of merchant shipping in the region along with international partners and friendly foreign countries