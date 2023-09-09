 Capt. Vikram Batra Birth Anniversary: Know About PVC Awardee & Kargil Hero's Role In Capturing Point 5140 During Operation Vijay
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCapt. Vikram Batra Birth Anniversary: Know About PVC Awardee & Kargil Hero's Role In Capturing Point 5140 During Operation Vijay

Capt. Vikram Batra Birth Anniversary: Know About PVC Awardee & Kargil Hero's Role In Capturing Point 5140 During Operation Vijay

Captain Vikram Batra is also remembered by the nickname "Shershaah" that he earned for his indomitable spirit, courageous attitude and demeanour War in Operation Vijay in the 1999 Kargil War.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 09, 2023, 11:21 AM IST
article-image
Bust honouring Param Vir Chakra Awardee & Kargil War Hero Captain Vikram Batra |

September 9 marks the birth anniversary of India's Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra of 13 JAK RIF. The brave son of India was born on September 9 in the year 1974 in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh. Stories about Vikram Batra's bravery and gallantery are now part of the folklore. On the birth anniversary India's brave son the martyred captain, here's trying to encapsulate the life of the Kargil War hero through important events that took place in his life.

Vikram Batra is also remembered by the nickname "Shershaah" that he earned for his indomitable spirit, courageous attitude and demeanour.

Vikram Batra is best remembered for his contribution to Operation Vijay, under which he was tasked to capture Point 5140 in Dras (now known as Gun Hill to pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners) during the Kargil War in 1999. Captain Batra successfully led his troops to capture Point 5140, which was essential for the Indian Army in pushing back and putting the enemy on the backfoot.

The next mission assigned to Captain Vikram Batra was to capture Point 4875 which was at 17,000 feet above the sea level. In an extraordinary display of bravery and leadership, he eliminated four enemy troops in close combat battle. In the task to capture Point 4875, Captain Batra killed five enemy soldiers in a ferocious hand-to-hand fight. Even in the face of heavy enemy firing, Captain Vikram Batra, despite sustaining injuries, led his troops from the front and achieved martyrdom on July 7, 1999 during the operation. The Indian troops fighting, inspired by his bravery, went on to finish the enemy and captured Point 4875.

For his gallantry, supreme sacrifice for the nation as well as brave leadership in the face of heavy enemy firing and the invincible courage showed in the battlefield, Captain Vikram Batra was awarded with the Param Vir Chakra (Posthumous).

Captain Vikram Batra's life also inspired a film titled 'Shershaah'. A line delivered by the captain after he captured Point 5140 during the Kargil War in 1999, when he said "Ye Dil Maange More" (which translates to 'This heart wants more' and at the time was a phrase or caption from a beverage brand commercial), became symbolic of Captain Vikram Batra's courage and fearlessness.

Read Also
Remembering Kargil Hero Vikram Batra On His Birth Anniversary
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

G20 Summit 2023: Earlier ‘India’, Now Country Name Displayed As ‘Bharat’ During PM Modi’s...

G20 Summit 2023: Earlier ‘India’, Now Country Name Displayed As ‘Bharat’ During PM Modi’s...

G20 Summit Delhi LIVE Updates: PM Modi Announces African Union As Permanent Member; Stresses On...

G20 Summit Delhi LIVE Updates: PM Modi Announces African Union As Permanent Member; Stresses On...

Jammu and Kashmir: BSF Jawan Missing Near LoC In Poonch, Search Operation Underway, Says Report

Jammu and Kashmir: BSF Jawan Missing Near LoC In Poonch, Search Operation Underway, Says Report

Capt. Vikram Batra Birth Anniversary: Know About PVC Awardee & Kargil Hero's Role In Capturing Point...

Capt. Vikram Batra Birth Anniversary: Know About PVC Awardee & Kargil Hero's Role In Capturing Point...

Rajasthan: Norwegian National Jumps Off Balcony From 3rd Floor Of Jaipur Hotel Under Influence Of...

Rajasthan: Norwegian National Jumps Off Balcony From 3rd Floor Of Jaipur Hotel Under Influence Of...