Captain Shiva Chauhan becomes the first woman officer to be deployed at the highest battlefield in Siachen

Captain Shiva Chauhan |

Fire and Fury Corps officer Captain Shiva Chauhan has been in the news for becoming the first female officer to be deployed at Kumar Post in Siachen, one of the toughest and highest battlefield of the world on the India-China border.

The officer underwent rigorous training in the highest battleground before being deployed and is now serving as a shining symbol of female empowerment.

The official Twitter account of Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army tweeted, “Capt Shiva Chauhan of Fire and Fury Sappers became the first woman officer to be operationally deployed in Kumar Post, post completion of arduous training, at the highest battlefield of the world Siachen.(sic).”

Captain Shiva Chauhan is an Indian Army officer of the northern command, which is in-charge of this corps. This corps defends the Siachen Glacier from Pakistan and China. She is presently a captain in the Indian Army. She had to undergo a rigorous training before being sent to the Kumar Post.

Due to its uninhabitable state, Kumar Post is one of the most dangerous stations for the Indian Army. Situated on the Siachen Glacier, the area has seen sporadic fighting between India and Pakistan since 1984 and is regarded as the highest battlefield on earth.

Between 1984 to 2015, more than 800 troops have perished as a result of the harsh weather. Several soldiers have died due to avalanches and mishaps. More than 3000 Indian soldiers are constantly stationed there to meet the strategic standpoint with China.