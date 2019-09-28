Can’t rule out coastal terror strike: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: India cannot rule out a terrorist attack along its western coast, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday, adding that the country’s maritime forces were fully prepared for any such strike.

Rajnath Singh was speaking at a function organised in Kollam, Kerala, by spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi on the occasion of her birthday to pay respect and offer support to the families of the CRPF personnel, who were martyred in the Pulwama terror attack in February this year.

“We cannot rule out that terrorists from a neighbouring country may carry out an incident on our coastline, which extends from Kutch to Kerala. I would like to assure everyone that our maritime security is absolutely strong. We are committed to ensure foolproof coastal security,” said Rajnath Singh.

Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and Indian Army’s Southern Commander Lt Gen Satinder Saini had earlier expressed apprehensions about a possible militant infiltration into the country through the Sir Creek estuary located on India’s borders with Pakistan.

Praising Mata Amritanandamayi for promoting social causes, the Defence Minister said, “This year she has pledged to support the families of the CRPF personnel who were martyred in Pulwama.

A country which does not remember the sacrifice of its soldiers will not be respected anywhere in the world. The armed forces are the embodiment of India’s strong will power.”