Can’t a husband and wife disagree: Amit Shah on article return by Nirmala Sitharaman husband

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday hit out at a debate ignited by an article written by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s husband criticising the government’s economic policies, saying that people who are raising such questions, do not want an India where a husband and wife disagree.

Shah said this in an exclusive interview to India Today TV. "I have never seen such low discourse in Indian politics. Do you want a country where a husband and wife must agree?

And this coming from those who call themselves liberals," Shah said, adding that the opposition is bound to criticise everything, but "is it fair to create a controversy over a man's expressions and thoughts, just because of who he is married too?"

"I do not think it is healthy politics, every person should get an opportunity to express himself," he reasoned. Talking about the slowdown, the home minister further said that the economy has to be judged in the backdrop of the global conditions, "If you compare Indian conditions with rest of the world, you will find we are in a good position," Shah said.