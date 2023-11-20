Canine Terror: Two-And-A-Half-Year-Old Girl Bitten By Dogs In Chhattisgarh's Raipur

Representative photo

A two-and-a-half-year-old girl child was brutally bitten by stray dogs in the capital city Raipur, and was rescued when the family members of the child intervened after hearing the distress call of the victim and other children. In the savage attack, the minor received more than 15 bite wounds.

After the incident local residents were reported angry over the inertness of Raipur Municipal Corporation.

As per the information received, the girl was attacked by a group of bloodthirsty stray dogs on Sunday in Gulmohar park area of Gudhiyari, Ramnagar area of the capital city Raipur, while she was playing outside of her house. After the attack, the canine group dragged the victim girl child which was rescued only when the family members responded to the distress call of the minor girl and the other children.

Father of the victim girl, Nitesh Agarwal complained that his child received serious injuries when the canine group brutally attacked her. She received more than 15-17 wounds, he complained but now she is recovering.

Public outrage over the incident

After the incident an outrage was observed in the common public and people complained about the inert and irresponsive behavior of RMC authorities. People complain, every year crores of money is spent to keep the stray dog population under control but the result is pathetic, as the people suffering from dog bites across the district.

The result of castration and population control measures were quite pathetic and people, children, common man all are suffering from the mismanagement and irresponsive behavior of RMC staff.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)