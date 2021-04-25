Can menstruators take COVID-19 vaccine during period? Here's what we know so far

There seems to be a plethora of fake news surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine lately. Joining the bandwagon is the false message that Coronavirus vaccines pose a threat to those who menstruate.
Currently, a message is making rounds on WhatsApp claiming that if one takes the vaccine 5 days before or after getting a period, it poses a risk to the person's health.
The message looks like this:
However, this information has been declared false by the government.
Countering this message, the official Twitter handle of the Press Information Bureau Fact Check issued a tweet that reads, "#Fake post circulating on social media claims that women should not take #COVID19Vaccine 5 days before and after their menstrual cycle. Don't fall for rumours! All people above 18 should get vaccinated after May 1. Registration starts on April 28 on http://cowin.gov.in."
According to Gynaecologist Dr Munjaal V. Kapadia, the period has no effect on the efficiency of vaccine. Hence, one can take the vaccine irrespective of the date of their period.
Dr Kapadia wrote on Twitter, "A lot of patients messaging me asking if it’s safe/ effective to take the vaccine during their period. Some silly WhatsApp rumour has spooked everyone. Your period has no effect on the vaccine efficacy. Take it as soon as you can."
He further explained, "These rumours are engineered to prevent women from having early vaccine access and to foster vaccine hesitancy. Don’t fall for it. TAKE THE VACCINE."
Gynaecologist Dr Parikshit Tank wrote on Twitter regarding the same. His tweet reads, "Women can take the COVID vaccine (any type) on any day of their menstrual cycle. Let's remove vaccine hesitancy! #PSA #COVID19India."
Gynaecologist Dr Tanaya Narendra replied to one query regarding the effect of vaccine on a menstruator's immunity.
Her answer says, "Nope, this is extremely untrue. It’s safe to take the vaccine on your period. A) Your immunity is not low on your period. B)The vaccine does not lower your immunity, it BUILDS your immunity. Please get the vaccine asap, and ignore these fake claims! #VaccinesSaveLives"
Founder of Feminism In India, Japleen Pasricha also took to Twitter to counter the fake information. She wrote, "Hi menstruators, if you’re receiving messages such as people who menstruate should not take the #CovidVaccine during or near their menstrual cycles, please know it’s completely crap. There is no such health issue. Please register yourself and bust the myth. #VaccinesSaveLives"
Vaccination for all people in India above the age of 18 begins on May 18 2021. Registration for vaccination starts on April 28 2021 at https://www.cowin.gov.in/home.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)